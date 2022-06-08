World Market Trends At This Hour

Market mood remained tethered to inflation and growth worries amidst the anxiety surrounding interest rate review by the ECB due on Thursday and the inflation data release from the U.S. due on Friday.

A second-quarter loss warning by Credit Suisse dragged down banking stocks. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India hiked key rates by 50 basis points and also raised the inflation forecast for the year to 6.7 percent, from 5.7 percent earlier.

Asian finished with gains. European equity markets are however trading lower. Wall Street Futures are also trading in negative territory. Fears of sticky inflation and aggressive rate hikes pushed the Dollar and the Dollar Index higher. Bond yields increased across tenors and geographies. Crude Oil prices increased on expectations of drop in inventories in the driving season. Gold hovered near the flatline in lackluster trading ahead of Friday's inflation data release from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies made modest gains.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,074.80, down 0.32%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,144.80, down 0.38%

Germany's DAX at 14,525.14, down 0.22%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,585.94, down 0.17%

France's CAC 40 at 6,484.55, down 0.24%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,805.95, down 0.02%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,234.29, up 1.04%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,121.10, up 0.36%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,263.79, up 0.68%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,009.00, up 2.22%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0688, down 0.11%

GBPUSD at 1.2551, down 0.29%

USDJPY at 133.54, up 0.72%

AUDUSD at 0.7200, down 0.37%

USDCAD at 1.2537, up 0.07%

Dollar Index at 102.59, up 0.26%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.003%, up 1.11%

Germany at 1.31%, up 1.79%

France at 1.831%, up 1.38%

U.K. at 2.2520%, up 1.62%

Japan at 0.241%, down 1.63%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $120.31, up 0.75%

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $121.30, up 0.61%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,852.50, up 0.02%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,421.07, up 2.95%

Ethereum at $1,798.05, up 2.21%

BNB at $288.72, up 1.94%

Cardano at $0.6342, up 8.34%

XRP at $0.3985, up 2.12%

