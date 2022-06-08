Lithuania Inflation Accelerates In May

Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased at a faster rate in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 18.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 16.8 percent increase in April.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged 43.3 percent yearly in April and transport costs rose 27.5 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 24.8 percent and those for hotels, cafes and restaurants grew 15.0 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 12.8 percent and those of miscellaneous goods and services surged 12.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in May, following a 1.9 percent increase in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.