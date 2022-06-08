Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in April, as the increase in imports exceeded the exports growth, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 475 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 338 million in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a deficit of EUR 550 million.

In March, the trade deficit was EUR 708 million.

On a yearly basis, exports increased 12.1 percent in April, following an 8.8 percent in March.

Imports rose 21.1 percent annually in April, after a 24.7 percent growth in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports and imports rose 8.9 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.