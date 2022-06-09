China Inflation Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday release May figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to fall 0.3 percent on month and rise 2.2 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year in April. Producer prices are expected to climb an annual 6.4 percent, slowing from 8.0 percent in the previous month.

China also will see May data for new yuan loans, with forecasts coming in at CNY1,275 billion - up from 645.4 billion in April.

New Zealand will provide May numbers for electronic retail card spending and Q1 data for manufacturing sales. In April, retail cared spending rose 7.0 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year, while manufacturing sales rose 1.2 percent on year in Q4.

South Korea will see April numbers for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $6.73 billion.

Japan will provide May figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 9.8 percent on year - slowing from 1.2 percent on month and 10.0 percent on year in April.

Australia will see its inflation forecast for June; in May, consumer prices were seen higher by 5.0 percent on year.

The Philippines will release unemployment data for April; in March, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.

Indonesia will provide April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 9.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.