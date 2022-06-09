Dutch Inflation Eases In May

Dutch consumer price inflation rose at a softer pace in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 9.6 percent increase in April.

The latest inflation was mainly due to slower increase in prices for energy. Energy inflation slowed to 105 percent from 136 percent.

Petrol prices rose 23.8 percent in May from last year, compared to 23.8 percent in April.

Foods were 9.1 percent more expensive in May versus 8.5 percent in the previous month, driven mainly by higher prices for meat.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 10.2 percent in May from 11.2 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.