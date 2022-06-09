Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In April

Malaysia's unemployment rate decreased marginally in April and the number of those without jobs declined, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent in April from 4.1 percent in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent.

The unemployment rate decreased below 4.0 percent for the first time after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the agency said.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 649,300 in April from 669,200 in the previous month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to those between 15-24 years of age, fell to 12.8 percent in April from 13.1 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed youth decreased by 3,800 persons to 357,200 in April.

The number of employed rose 0.5 percent monthly to a record 15.85 million in April.

The labor force participation rate rose to 69.4 percent in April from 69.2 percent in the prior month.

Economic News

