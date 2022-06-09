Sweden Industrial Production Growth Eases In April

Sweden's industrial production rose at a softer pace in April, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.0 percent growth in March.

The biggest upward contribution came from chemical and pharmaceutical industry by 15.8 percent, while the largest downward contribution came from the motor vehicle industry.

Construction output increased 0.2 percent yearly in April, after a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 7.1 percent, following a 4.2 percent rise in March.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.6 percent in April, after a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders rose 7.4 percent annually in April. Domestic orders increased 4.2 percent and foreign demand grew 9.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial orders decreased 2.0 percent in April.

The biggest monthly fall was recorded in the textile industry, while the largest growth was logged in the electronic equipment sector.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

