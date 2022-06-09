Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In April

Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in April, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.44 billion in April from EUR 1.40 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the deficit was EUR 2.46 billion.

Exports climbed 17.3 percent annually in April, faster than the 13.7 percent increase in the prior month.

Imports grew 29.2 percent in April from a year ago, following a 30.8 percent surge in March.

On a month-on-month basis, both exports and imports decreased 5.5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in April.

