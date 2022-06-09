Cryptos Wait For U.S.CPI After ECB's Rate Hike Plans

Crypto have responded cautiously to the European Central Bank's decision to harden interest rates. The ECB in its announcement just a while ago said it intends to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by another hike in September. Markets now await the annual U.S. CPI readings for the month of May, due on Friday.

Overall crypto market capitalization dropped to $1.25 trillion in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour traded volume crossed $64 billion. Only 21st ranked Chainlink (LINK), 33rd Tezos (XTZ), 44th ranked Helium (HNT) and 97th ranked OMG Network (OMG) have gained more than 5 percent on an overnight basis.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,274.21, down 0.44 percent on an overnight basis but higher by 0.50 percent on a weekly basis. Bitcoin's market capitalization of $578 billion implies a market dominance of 46.4 percent.

Ethereum is also trading 0.10 percent lower on an overnight basis. At the current price of $1,804.13, Ether has suffered a weekly price decline of 1.71 percent. Ether currently commands a market cap of $219 billion and market dominance of 17.6 percent.

Smart Contracts category has gained 0.35 percent to $323.33 billion. 15th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) gained 1.6 percent whereas 21st ranked Chainlink (LINK) surged more than 9 percent.

LINK touched a four-week high amidst the euphoria surrounding the release of a staking roadmap. The token has gained 9 percent overnight and 31 percent in the past week.

Stablecoins' market cap edged down 0.18 percent to $159 billion.

Market capitalization of the Centralized Exchanges category added 0.33 percent to touch $66 billion, aided by gains in 17th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and 22nd ranked FTX Token (FTT).

DeFi category moved up 0.7 percent to $62 billion of market cap. 21st ranked Chainlink (LINK) and 33rd ranked Tezos (XTZ) are the big gainers in the category.

Total value locked (TVL), the overall value of crypto assets deposited in DeFi protocols is $118 billion, down 0.45 percent on an overnight basis. Maker DAO (MKR), with a TVL of $9.6 billion is the leader with a market dominance of more than 8 percent. Closely behind are Curve (CRV) with a TVL of $9.3 billion, and Aave (AAVE) with a TVL of $8.5 billion. TVL includes all the coins deposited in all of the functions that DeFi protocols offer, including staking, lending and liquidity pools.

The Web 3 category cryptos have added 1.87 percent overnight to accumulate a market cap of $27 billion, helped by the gains in top-ranked Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK).

Research category declined 0.7 percent to $26 billion, dragged down by losses in Cardano (ADA), Algorand (ALGO) and Fantom (FTM).

The NFTs and Collectibles category too edged down 0.06 percent to $22.4 billion. 31st ranked Flow (FLOW), 35th ranked Decentraland (MANA), 36th ranked ApeCoin (APE) and 37th ranked The Sandbox (SAND) declined, while 33rd ranked Tezos (XTZ) recorded gains.



Memes category declined 0.11 percent to $16.8 billion, Decentralized Exchanges category dropped 0.8 percent to $14.2 billion, Metaverse decreased 0.6 percent to $13.5 billion, and Governance category dropped 0.8 percent to $13.3 billion.

