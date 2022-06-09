European Stocks Close Lower Again On Growth Worries, Rate Hikes Jitters

European stocks closed lower on Thursday, extending recent slide, as the European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed its intention to hike interest rates at its policy meeting next month and downgraded its growth forecasts.

The ECB, which confirmed ending net asset purchases by the end of June, also signaled another rate hike in September in the event of inflation cooling a bit.

The Governing Council of the bank announced that it intends to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July, and expects a further hike at the September meeting.

The ECB expects annual inflation to hit 6.8% in 2022, compared to its March projection of 5.1%. The bank expects inflation to drop to 3.5% next year and 2.1% in 2024, as against earlier projections for a 2.1% rise in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.

The ECB has revised its growth forecast to 2.8% for the current year and 2.1% in 2023, compared to earlier forecasts of 3.7% for the current year 2022 and 2.8% in 2023, respectively.

The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 1.36%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 1.54%, 1.71% and 1.4%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 1.26% down.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed weak.

Turkey ended sharply higher, while Czech Republic and Iceland ended flat.

In the UK market, Sainsbury (J) dropped nearly 6%. WPP, Fresnillo, Ocado Group, Aveva Group, Kingfisher, RS Group, Endeavour Mining, Associated British Foods, ICP, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tesco, Segro, Rio Tinto, Standard Chartered, Prudential, Anglo American Plc and Lloyds Banking shed 2.5 to 4.5%.

Melrose Industries climbed 4.2%. Airtel Africa and Vodafone Group gained 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the German market, Zalando plunged nearly 9%. HelloFresh ended 7.5% down and Vonovia closed lower by 4.4%.

Deutsche Wohnen, Sartorius, Infineon Technologies, Fresenius Medical Care, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Post, Adidas, Puma, Siemens Healthineers and Fresenius lost 2 to 4%.

In the French market, Atos plunged nearly 7%. ArcelorMittal ended more than 4% down and Unibail Rodamco closed lower by 3.3%, while Safran, STMicroElectronics, Airbus Group, Hermes International, LVMH, Essilor, Dassault Systemes and Faurecia lost 2 to 3%.

Data from the statistical office INSEE showed French payroll employment increased for the fifth consecutive quarter in the three months ended March, rising 0.3%, following a revised 0.6% increase in the December quarter.

Private sector payroll employment climbed 0.3% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter. Employment in the public sector showed a moderate increase of 0.2%.

On a yearly basis, total payroll employment grew 2.9% in the first quarter, mainly driven by the growth of work-study contracts, the data said.

