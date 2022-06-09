New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Jumps 1.9% In May

The value of electronic retail spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - slowing from the upwardly revised 7.1 percent spike in April (originally 7.0 percent).

Individually, card spending for fuel was up NZ$51 million (8.9 percent); apparel, up NZ$22 million (6.8 percent); consumables, up NZ$7 million (0.3 percent); durables, up NZ$4 million (0.2 percent); and motor vehicles, up NZ$1 million (0.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic retail card spending added 0.7 percent - down from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

In actual terms, cardholders made 152 million transactions across all industries in May 2022, with an average value of NZ$56 per transaction. The total amount spent using electronic cards was NZ$8.4 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.