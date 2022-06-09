South Korea Has $0.08 Billion Current Account Deficit In April

South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.08 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the upwardly revised $7.05 billion in March (originally $6.73 billion).

The goods account surplus fell to $2.95 billion, compared to the $4.95 billion figure seen in April 2021.

The services account had a $0.57 billion surplus, up from the $0.13 billion deficit one year earlier, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.

The primary income account deficit decreased from $3.91 billion the year previously to $3.25 billion in April 2022.

