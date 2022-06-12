Japan Manufacturing Index Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see Q2 results for its large manufacturing outlook, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, the index slipped 7.6 percent on quarter.

Indonesia will provide April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 9.3 percent on year.

Finally, the in Australia are closed on Monday for the queen's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.