China Inflation Climbs 2.1% On Year In May

Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for 2.2 percent and was unchanged from the April reading.

On a monthly basis, inflation was down 0.2 percent versus expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in April.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 6.4 percent on year - matching forecasts and down from 8.0 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.