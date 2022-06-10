European Economics Preview: Bank Of Russia Rate Decision Due

The monetary policy announcement from the Bank of Russia is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer price data for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to release revised consumer price data for May. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation rose to 8.7 percent from 8.3 percent in April.

In the meantime, industrial output from Austria and consumer prices from the Czech Republic are due. The Czech consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 15.4 percent in May from 14.2 percent in April.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial production for April. Economists forecast output to fall 0.2 percent on year, reversing March's 3.0 percent increase.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey results are due.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is set to issue Greece industrial production figures for April.

At 6.30 am ET, the Bank of Russia announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut its key rate sharply to 10.00 percent from 14.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.