Spain Inflation Rises As Estimated In May

Spain consumer price inflation accelerated as estimated in May, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 8.7 percent in May, as estimated, from 8.3 percent in April.

Excluding energy, inflation rose to 4.9 percent in May from 4.4 percent in the previous month.

EU harmonized inflation climbed to 8.5 percent from 8.3 percent a month ago. The harmonized rate also came in line with the flash estimate.

Transport prices surged 14.9 percent from the last year and housing cost advanced 17.5 percent. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 11.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in April.

Similarly, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.7 percent, reversing the 0.3 percent fall. Both monthly consumer and harmonized prices rates matched preliminary figures.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.