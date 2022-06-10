Turkish Jobless Rate Rises In April

Turkey's jobless rate increased marginally in April, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate rose to 11.3 percent in April from 11.2 percent in March. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 13.7 percent.

The number of persons unemployed increased by 65,000 to 3.853 million in April.

The number of employed decreased by 408,000 to 30.37 million in April.

The employment rate rose to 47.1 percent in April from 46.5 percent in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate grew 0.7 percentage points to 53.1 percent in April.

The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined to 0.8 percentage points to 20.0 percent in April.

