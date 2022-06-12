Hong Kong Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 200 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,800-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is sharply negative on growing interest rate and inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets took heavy damage and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index fell 62.87 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 21,806.18 after trading between 21,487.91 and 21,935.01.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies jumped 1.60 percent, while Alibaba Group climbed 1,35 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 5.19 percent, ANTA Sports strengthened 1.44 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.66 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.60 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 2.11 percent, China Resources Land plunged 3.05 percent, CITIC slumped 1.37 percent, CNOOC lost 0.35 percent, Country Garden plummeted 3.82 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 1.85 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 0.91 percent, Hang Lung Properties stumbled 1.46 percent, Henderson Land sank 0.66 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.44 percent, JD.com advanced 0.72 percent, Lenovo gained 0.39 percent, Li Ning soared 3.40 percent, Meituan fell 0.30 percent, New World Development dropped 0.83 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.29 percent, WuXi Biologics tanked 2.95 percent and Xiaomi Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Friday and remained that way throughout the session, ending with heavy losses.

The Dow plummeted 880.00 points or 2.73 percent to finish at 31,392.79, while the NASDAQ plunged 414.20 points or 3.52 percent to close at 11,340.02 and the S&P 500 tumbled 116.96 points or 2.91 percent to end at 3,900.86.

For the week, the Dow plunged 4.6 percent, the NASDAQ tanked 5.6 percent and the S&P 500 sank 5.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. shot up by more than expected in the month of May, raising concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The inflation spike is likely to convince the Federal Reserve to follow through on its plans to aggressively raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. The Fed will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday as the dollar surged higher after data showing a steep acceleration in U.S. inflation raised fears of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.84 or 0.7 percent at $120.67 a barrel.

