Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering almost 110 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,085-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is sharply negative on growing interest rate and inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets took heavy damage and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index retreated 96.18 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 7,086.65 after trading between 7,051.22 and 7,160.12.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.96 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga advanced 0.95 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia cratered 4.32 percent, Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia both sank 2.00 percent, Bank Mandiri tanked 2.97 percent, Indosat soared 3.11 percent, Indocement skidded 1.05 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.43 percent, United Tractors shed 0.62 percent, Astra International lost 3.82 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 2.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari plunged 4.14 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 4.58 percent, Vale Indonesia slumped 3.27 percent, Timah surrendered 2.77 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.69 percent and Indofood Suskes and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Friday and remained that way throughout the session, ending with heavy losses.

The Dow plummeted 880.00 points or 2.73 percent to finish at 31,392.79, while the NASDAQ plunged 414.20 points or 3.52 percent to close at 11,340.02 and the S&P 500 tumbled 116.96 points or 2.91 percent to end at 3,900.86.

For the week, the Dow plunged 4.6 percent, the NASDAQ tanked 5.6 percent and the S&P 500 sank 5.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. shot up by more than expected in the month of May, raising concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The inflation spike is likely to convince the Federal Reserve to follow through on its plans to aggressively raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. The Fed will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday as the dollar surged higher after data showing a steep acceleration in U.S. inflation raised fears of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.84 or 0.7 percent at $120.67 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis