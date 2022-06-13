Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release final April figures for industrial production, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, output was up 0.3 percent on month and down 1.7 percent on year, while capacity utilization sank 1.6 percent on month.

China will see May numbers for foreign direct investment; in April, FDI surged 20.5 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q1 figures for industrial production; in the previous three months, output was up 5.8 percent on year.

Australia will release Q1 data for house prices; in the previous three months, house prices jumped 4.7 percent on quarter and 23.7 percent on year.

New Zealand will see May numbers for food prices; in April, food prices jumped 6.4 percent on year.

