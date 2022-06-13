European Economics Preview: UK GDP, Foreign Trade Data Due

Monthly GDP and foreign trade data from the UK is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The is forecast to grow marginally by 0.1 percent on month in April, reversing the 0.1 percent fall in March.

The UK industrial output is expected to climb 0.2 percent month-on-month, offsetting the 0.2 percent drop a month ago. The visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 22.5 billion from GBP 23.89 billion in March.



At 3.00 am ET, current account and industrial production figures are due from Turkey. Output is expected to gain 8.0 percent on year, following a 9.6 percent rise in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes quarterly unemployment data for the first quarter.

At 8.00 am ET, current account data is due from Poland.

