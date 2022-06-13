logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Japan Manufacturing Confidence Weakens Further

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:

Japan large manufacturers' confidence weakened further in the second quarter, business outlook survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

The business survey index for big manufacturers dropped to -9.9 in the June quarter from -7.6 in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the sentiment index for large non-manufacturers improved to +3.4 from -7.4 in the preceding quarter. As a result, the overall BSI for overall large industries rose to -0.9 from -7.5.

The business confidence indicators among all industries are forecast to improve in the third quarter. The BSI for manufacturers is forecast to rise to 8.2 and that for non-manufactures to 5.5.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap