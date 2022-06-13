Italy Q1 Unemployment Rate Falls

Italy's unemployment rate declined in the three months ended March, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent in the first quarter from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people totaled 214,300 in the March quarter, down by 5.0 percent compared to the December quarter.

The inactivity rate among the 15 to 64 age group eased to 34.7 percent from 34.8 percent.

Data also showed that the employment rate rose to 59.7 percent from 59.3 percent in the previous three-month period.

