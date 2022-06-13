Spain Consumer Confidence Improves Further

Spain's consumer confidence rose for the second straight month in May amid improvement in households' assessment of the current situation, survey figures from the Centre for Sociological Research pr CIS, showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 76.0 in May from 74.6 in the previous month.

The current situation index strengthened from 61.1 in April to 66.1 in May, as all three sub components contributed positively to the sentiment.

The sub-index for consumers' assessment of the labor market gained by 3.6 points to 83.1 in May, and that for the current situation of households increased by 4.8 points to 66.6.

Meanwhile, the future situation index worsened to 85.9 from 88.0.

Consumers' view on the in the near future weakened in May, with the corresponding sub-index falling by 2.2 points to 75.0.

The survey was conducted from May 13 to 31.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.