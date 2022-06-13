Shinedown Announce U.K., European Leg Of Planet Zero Tour

Shinedown have announced the dates for their upcoming U.K. and European leg of their Planet Zero World Tour.

The band is embarking on the world tour in support of their Planet Zero album, which is set to arrive on July 1.

The European leg of the tour will commence on November 7 with a show at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. The final concert will be at the Black Box Ice Hall in Helsinki on December 9.

The U.K. leg of the tour is scheduled to start with a show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on November 26 and will conclude on December 1 with a concert at the OVO Arena Wembley.

"We have always been inspired by the UK and European audiences," frontman Brent Smith said. "Their passion for music is extraordinary. We are beyond excited to be returning as headliners, with our biggest show yet! We are overwhelmed by the love and support of our new album, Planet Zero and look forward to sharing our new songs, along with all of your Shinedown favourites! Cheers!"

Shinedown last toured the European region in 2019 and recorded their O2 Arena show for the spectacular Live In London concert film.

2022 Shinedown UK & EU Tour Dates:

June 11 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 13 - Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park

June 16 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

Nov 7 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Nov 8 - Paris, France @ Bataclan

Nov 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Nov 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Nov 15 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

Nov 16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

Nov 18 - Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District

Nov 19 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Nov 21 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Carlin

Nov 22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI

Nov 26 - Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov 27 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

Nov 29 - Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov 30 - Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy

Dec 1 - London, England @ OVO Arena Wembley

Dec 4 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

Dec 6 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Dec 7 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

Dec 9 - Helsinki, Finland @ Black Box, Ice Hall

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News