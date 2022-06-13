Shinedown Announce U.K., European Leg Of Planet Zero Tour

Shinedown have announced the dates for their upcoming U.K. and European leg of their Planet Zero World Tour.
The band is embarking on the world tour in support of their Planet Zero album, which is set to arrive on July 1.
The European leg of the tour will commence on November 7 with a show at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. The final concert will be at the Black Box Ice Hall in Helsinki on December 9.
The U.K. leg of the tour is scheduled to start with a show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on November 26 and will conclude on December 1 with a concert at the OVO Arena Wembley.
"We have always been inspired by the UK and European audiences," frontman Brent Smith said. "Their passion for music is extraordinary. We are beyond excited to be returning as headliners, with our biggest show yet! We are overwhelmed by the love and support of our new album, Planet Zero and look forward to sharing our new songs, along with all of your Shinedown favourites! Cheers!"
Shinedown last toured the European region in 2019 and recorded their O2 Arena show for the spectacular Live In London concert film.
2022 Shinedown UK & EU Tour Dates:
June 11 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival
June 13 - Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park
June 16 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
Nov 7 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Nov 8 - Paris, France @ Bataclan
Nov 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
Nov 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
Nov 15 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle
Nov 16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
Nov 18 - Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District
Nov 19 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Nov 21 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Carlin
Nov 22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI
Nov 26 - Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena
Nov 27 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
Nov 29 - Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena
Nov 30 - Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy
Dec 1 - London, England @ OVO Arena Wembley
Dec 4 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
Dec 6 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Dec 7 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
Dec 9 - Helsinki, Finland @ Black Box, Ice Hall
