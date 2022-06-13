New Zealand Food Prices Jump 6.8% On Year In May

Food prices in New Zealand were up 6.8 percent on year in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That's up from the 6.4 percent annual increase in April.

Individually, grocery food prices increased 7.4 percent, while restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 6.0 percent, fruit and vegetable prices increased 10 percent, meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 7.0 percent and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 2.7 percent.

Monthly, food prices were 0.7 percent higher in May and 0.8 percent higher after seasonal adjustments.

