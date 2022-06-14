Japan Industrial Production Falls For First Time In 3 Months

Japan industrial output dropped for the first time in three months in April, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell by revised 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in March and 2.0 percent increase in February.

The monthly fall was revised down from -1.3 percent. Output dropped after rising for two consecutive months.

On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial output deepened to 4.9 percent from 1.7 percent. The initial estimate showed an annual fall of 4.8 percent.



Further, shipments and inventories declined 0.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. According to preliminary estimate, shipments were flat and inventories were down 2.5 percent.

The inventory ratio slid 2.8 percent versus the preliminary estimate of -3.2 percent.



The capacity utilization rate remained flat from March. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization dropped 6.6 percent in April.

