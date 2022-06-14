Romania Industrial Production Rises In April

Romania's industrial production expanded in April, driven by robust growth in the manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in April.

Mining and quarrying output grew 1.6 percent monthly in April and production in the manufacturing sector rose 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, electricity segment registered a moderate growth of 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell sharply by a working-day adjusted 6.9 percent in April.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production contracted 12.5 percent monthly in April and fell 8.8 percent from a year ago.

