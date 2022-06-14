Researchers Discover New Molecule Which Destroys Difficult-to-treat Cancers

The latest molecule synthesized by a researcher at the University of Texas in Dallas destroys a wide spectrum of difficult-to-treat cancers, like triple-negative breast cancer, by making use of a weakness in cells, which has earlier not been looked at by other drugs.

Published online in the journal Nature Cancer, the study details out the research, which was carried done in isolated cells, in human cancer tissues and in human cancer cells grown in mice.

Using an approach called structure-based rational drug design, Dr Jung-Mo Ahn, a co-corresponding author of the study and a UT Dallas associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, had earlier developed useful therapeutic candidate compounds for breast cancer and prostate cancer cases, which was resistant to treatment.

For the latest study, Ahn and his colleagues tested a novel compound synthesized called ERX-41 for its effects against breast cancer cells on both those that contain estrogen receptors or ERs and those that do not. Effective treatments are available for patients with ER-positive breast cancer but there are few treatment options for patients with triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC, which lacks receptors for estrogen, progesterone and human epidermal growth factor 2.

Commenting on the study, Ahn said, "The ERX-41 compound did not kill healthy cells, but it wiped out tumor cells, regardless of whether the cancer cells had estrogen receptors. In fact, it killed the triple-negative breast cancer cells better than it killed the ER-positive cells. This was puzzling to us at the time. We knew it must be targeting something other than estrogen receptors in the TNBC cells, but we didn't know what that was."

Researchers found out that ERX-41 binds to a cellular protein called lysosomal acid lipase A or LIPA. This is found in a cell structure called the endoplasmic reticulum, an organelle that processes and folds proteins.

Ahn said, "For a tumor cell to grow quickly, it has to produce a lot of proteins, and this creates stress on the endoplasmic reticulum. Cancer cells significantly overproduce LIPA, much more so than healthy cells. By binding to LIPA, ERX-41 jams the protein processing in the endoplasmic reticulum, which becomes bloated, leading to cell death."

The research team also tested the compound in healthy mice and observed no adverse effects.

Researchers fed the compound to mice with human forms of cancerous tumors, and the tumors got smaller. The molecule was also found effective in killing cancer cells in human tissue got from patients, who had their tumors removed.

The research team also found that ERX-41 is effective against other cancer types with elevated endoplasmic reticulum stress, including difficult-to-treat pancreatic and ovarian cancers and glioblastoma, the deadliest of brain cancer.

