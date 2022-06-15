Apple TV App To Present All MLS Matches, Beginning 2023

Apple Inc. has entered into a collaboration with Major League Soccer or MLS, in a historic first for a major professional sports league. Beginning in 2023, Apple TV app will be the exclusive provider of all live MLS matches around the world for 10 years.

New York City -based MLS is a fast-growing soccer league, featuring 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada with players representing 82 countries.

From early 2023 through 2032, MLS fans can watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in Apple TV app. They need to subscribe to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the app.

The MLS content on the Apple TV app will be available across all devices where the app can be found, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, as well as tv.apple.com.

Further, the app can also be available at Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and Comcast Xfinity.

Along with all of the live match content, the service will provide fans a new weekly live match whip-around show to present an exciting goal or save, as well as game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming.

The live and on-demand MLS content will provide in-depth, behind-the-scenes views of the players and clubs. Apple TV+ subscribers can also watch a broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest matchups, at no additional cost, with a limited number of matches available for free.

As an added benefit, access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.

At launch, all MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers calling the action in English and Spanish. Further, all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

Don Garber, MLS's commissioner, said, "Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans. Given Apple's ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it'll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you're a super fan or casual viewer."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News