Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise Further

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased further in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Producer and import prices increased 6.9 percent year-on-year in May. In April, prices rose 6.7 percent.

The producer price index rose 4.4 percent annually in May and import prices grew 11.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.9 percent in May.

Prices for petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas, and chemical products gained in May, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices increased 7.1 percent yearly in May and rose 1.0 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

