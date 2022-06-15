Japan Tertiary Activity Increases In April

Japan's tertiary activity increased for the second straight month in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, after a 1.7 percent growth in March.

Among the individual components, indexes for information and communications, finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, real estate, and medical, care and welfare increased in April.

Meanwhile, -related services, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, goods rental and leasing, retail trade declined.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent in April, after a 1.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Economic News

