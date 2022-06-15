Finland GDP Growth Eases In April

Finland's economic output growth slowed at the start of the second quarter, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Output of the national rose a working-day adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.0 percent gain in March, which was revised down from the 5.4 percent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output increased 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data showed that primary production increased around 6.0 percent annually in April. The secondary sector output and services production gained by around 5.0 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

Economic News

