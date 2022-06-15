Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street As Fed Announcement Looms

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to see initial strength following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later in the day.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 97.9 percent chance of a 75 basis point increase in interest rates, which would mark the biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years.

U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses on Tuesday, with investors largely making cautious moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The Fed, which is scheduled to announce its policy on Wednesday, is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase & Co. said they expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

Among the major averages, the Dow and the S&P 500 both extended their losses to a fifth straight session. The Dow, which dropped to 30,144.23 in the final hour, ended the session with a loss of 151.91 points or 0.5 percent at 30,364.83.

The S&P 500 ended lower by 14.15 points or 0.4 percent at 3,735.48 after scaling a high of 3,778.18 and a low of 3,705.68 intraday.

The Nasdaq settled at 10,828.35, gaining 19.12 points or 0.2 percent. The index touched a high of 10,926.81 and a low of 10,733.04 in the session.

Coca-Cola, P&G, Walt Disney, United Health, Salesforce.com, American Express, Home Depot, JP Morgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson and Cisco Systems shed 1 to 4 percent.

Shares of Oracle soared more than 10 percent after the software company beat estimates while reporting strong guidance for the next fiscal year. Boeing shares rallied nearly 3 percent.

Twitter gained about 0.5 percent on hopes about Elon Musk following through on his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant.

In U.S. economic releases today, data from the Labor Department showed producer prices increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in May 2022 following a 0.4 percent rise in April.

The producer price index for final demand less foods and energy rose 0.5 percent from a month earlier in May of 2022, accelerating from a downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in the prior month. Year-on-year, core producer prices rose by 8.3 percent, easing from a revised 8.6 percent increase in April.

Annual producer inflation in the US edged slightly lower to 10.8 percent in May of 2022 from 10.9 percent in April and a 21-year high of 11.5 percent hit in March.

According to a report from the National Federation of Independent Business, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the U.S. edged down to 93.1 in May of 2022, the lowest since April of 2020.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.28 to $118.65 a barrel after tumbling $2 to $118.93 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,835.60, up $22.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,813.50. On Tuesday, gold slumped $18.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.58 yen compared to the 135.47 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0432 compared to yesterday's $1.0416.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day for clues on how aggressive the U.S. central bank intends to be in the coming months.

Amid mounting concerns over inflation that is running at a four-decade high, investors are bracing for a more aggressive move than the 50 basi -point hike they'd broadly priced in.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks advanced after a slew of Chinese data topped expectations. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended up half a percent at 3,305.42, giving up some early gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1 percent to 21,308.21.

Chinese factory activity rebounded slightly in May, retail sales fell less than expected in the month and fixed asset investment for the January to May period topped expectations due to the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions, data showed earlier in the day.

Japanese shares fell despite the Bank of Japan ramping up its bond-buying program and core machinery orders, an indicator of capital expenditure, posting surprise double-digit growth in April.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 1.1 percent to 26,326.16, ending at a more than one-month low and extending losses for a fourth straight session ahead of the Fed announcement. The broader Topix closed 1.2 percent lower at 1,855.93.

Energy stocks underperformed after oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday on China demand concerns. Inpex Corp. tumbled 3.7 percent, Japan Petroleum lost 4.6 percent and Idemitsu Kosan gave up 3.9 percent. Chip-making equipment manufacturers and retailers also suffered broad-based losses.

Seoul stocks lost ground after the government reported the country's unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 2.8 percent in May. The Kospi plunged 1.8 percent to 2,447.38, hitting a fresh 19-month low to extend its losing streak to a seventh straight session.

Tech shares led losses, with Naver and Kakao plummeting 3-5 percent. K-pop powerhouse Hybe nosedived almost 25 percent after BTS announced an unexpected decision to suspend group projects.

Australian extended loses to a fourth day amid broad-based selling as RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned that inflation could reach 7 percent by the end of the year before easing.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 1.3 percent lower at 6,601, with and energy stocks pacing the declines. The broader All Ordinaries Index fell 1.4 percent to 6,785.80. Woodside Energy Group, Xero and Block lost 3-7 percent.

Europe

European stocks have climbed on Wednesday as European Central Bank policymakers called an emergency meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in government bond markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivers its rate decision later in the day, with markets bracing for a 50-75 bps rate hike.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England is likely to opt for a more cautious 25 basis-point increase when it announces its rate decision on Thursday.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.0 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 1.1 percent.

Italian banks Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca have jumped as European bond yields fall ahead of an unscheduled ECB meeting to discuss the recent volatility in bond markets.

Clariant AG has also rallied. The Swiss specialty chemicals firm posted a rise in EBITDA for the first quarter, supported by higher sales, cost savings and pricing measures.

Bloomsbury Publishing has also surged in London. After reporting bumper profits, the Harry Potter publisher said the pandemic surge in reading appears to be permanent.

Hotel and restaurant company Whitbread has also soared and retailer WH Smith has jumped more after both said they are seeing return to pre-pandemic levels.

Stellantis has also moved higher in Paris after the world's fourth-largest carmaker announced it would begin an indefinite layoff starting next week at its Sterling Heights stamping plant in Michigan.

On the other hand, Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge has plummeted after lowering its full-year sales forecast.

Swedish clothing company H&M has also declined despite the company reporting a 12 percent increase in second quarter sales.

U.S. Economic Reports

Reflecting a sharp pullback in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of May.

The report showed retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.7 percent in April. Economists had expected retail sales to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding the steep drop in sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.5 percent in May following a 0.4 percent increase in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to advance by 0.8 percent.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed U.S. import prices increased by less than expected in the month of May.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.6 percent in May after rising by a revised 0.4 percent in April.

Economists had expected import prices to jump by 1.1 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed export prices surged by 2.8 percent in May following a 0.8 percent increase in April. Export prices were expected to shoot up by 1.3 percent.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing regional manufacturing activity was little changed in the month of June.

The report showed the general business conditions index rose to a negative 1.2 in June from a negative 11.6 in May, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. The index was expected to jump to a positive 3.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said optimism about the six-month outlook remained muted, with the index for future business conditions falling to 14.0 in June from 18.0 in May.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of June. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 68 in June from 69 in May.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on business inventories in the month of April at 10 am ET. Business inventories are expected to jump by 1.2 percent.

At 10:30 ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended June 10th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.3 million barrels after falling by 2.0 million barrels in the previous week.

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET

