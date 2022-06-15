Japan Has Y2,384.7 Billion Shortfall In May

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2,384.7 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a deficit of 2,022.6 billion yen following the downwardly revised 842.8 billion yen shortfall in April.

Exports were up 15.8 percent, why of expectations for an increase of 16.4 percent and up from 12.5 percent in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 48.9 percent versus expectations for a gain of 43.6 percent following the upwardly revised 28.3 percent gain a month earlier (originally 28.2 percent).

Economic News

