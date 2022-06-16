Czech Producer Price Inflation Increases Less Than Expected

The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased slightly less than expected in May, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The industrial producer price index grew 27.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 26.6 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 28.0 percent increase.

Prices for manufacturing products increased 24.6 percent yearly in May and those for mining and quarrying rose 34.0 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and those for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 45.8 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector grew 53.9 percent and those for intermediate goods increased 29.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.9 percent in May. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.

