Greece Unemployment Rate Rises In Q1

Greece's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended March, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate climbed to 13.8 percent in the first quarter from 13.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 17.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 4.8 percent to 647,196 in the March quarter.

The number of employed persons decreased by 0.2 percent to 4.04 million in the first quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.