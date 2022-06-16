Scientists Discover Tumor 'signatures' For Better Understanding Of Complex Cancers

Researchers have developed a new method to identify and interpret 'signatures', which disclose the complex genetic causes, which lead to the most dreadful of cancers. These types of cancer only have a survival rate of below 10%. The results, published on Thursday in Nature, will help scientists to develop more accurate treatments and bring up the survival rates of these cancers.

At present, scientists make use of individual genetic changes to develop mutational signatures, which are used to know the origin of a cancer, and to predict how a cancer progresses. However, till now there was no framework to understand the larger, more complex patterns of genetic changes seen in chromosome instability in the same way.

Our genetic code is in 23 pairs of chromosomes, the 'chapters' that make up to the genome. But when our genome gets copied, these chromosomes can become unstable and segments of DNA can get duplicated, deleted or re-arranged.

Chromosomal instability is a feature of cancer, found in around 80% of tumours, but this jumble of fragments can be difficult to read, making it hard to understand exactly what types or 'patterns' of instability are present in any given tumour. Instead, tumours are divided into broad categories of having either high or low amounts of chromosomal instability.

Now, for the first time, scientists at the University of Cambridge and the National Cancer Research Center, Madrid, have published a robust framework to allow them to analyse chromosomal instability in human cancers.

This research has led to the formation of Tailor Bio, a spin-out company from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, which aims to build a new pan-cancer precision medicine platform. This platform will allow the team to develop better drugs for a wide range of cancers and to group patients according to their cancer type more accurately, ensuring they get the best, most targeted treatment for their tumour.

Dr Markowetz, Senior Group Leader at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, said, "The more complex the genetic changes that underlie a cancer, the more difficult they are to interpret and the more challenging it is to treat the tumour. This is tragically clear from the very low survival rates for cancers that arise as a result of chromosomal instability."

