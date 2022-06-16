Japan Rate Decision On Tap For Friday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent.

Singapore will provide May numbers for non-oil domestic exports, which are expected to rise 1.4 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year after sinking 3.3 percent on month and gaining 6.4 percent on year in April. The trade surplus in April was SGD4.280 billion.

Hong Kong will release May unemployment data; in April, the jobless rate was 5.4 percent.

New Zealand will see May results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in April, the index score was 51.2.

Economic News

