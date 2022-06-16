Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 3.2% In May

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were up 3.2 percent on month in May, Enterprise Singapore said on Friday.

That topped expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in April.

On a yearly basis, NODZ jumped 12.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 7.6 percent following the 6.4 percent increase in the previous month.

NODX to the top 10 as a whole rose in May 2022, mainly due to Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia; though NODX to the US, the EU 27, Hong Kong and South Korea declined.

Economic News

