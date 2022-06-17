logo
Breaking News
  

Central Banks In Tightening Mode Over High Inflation, Recession Worries

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
fed building 112818 17jun22 lt

Global central banks unleashed a large amount of policy tightening this week, led by the Federal Reserve that delivered a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points hike on Wednesday, as policymakers across the world are increasingly worried about the persistence of runaway inflation and the prospect of a recession.

Read more: Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates By The Most Since 1994

In Europe, the European Central Bank grew concerned over the rising peripheral bond yields and signaled on Wednesday that it is preparing a new tool to address the fragmentation risk in the euro area.

Read more: ECB Plans New Tool To Tackle Fragmentation Risk In Eurozone

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised rates on expected lines, while the Swiss National Bank surprised with an unexpected hike.

Read more: Bank Of England Lifts Key Rate To Highest Since 2009

Read more: Swiss Central Bank Hikes Rate For First Time Since 2007

Meanwhile in Asia, the Bank of Japan refused on Friday to join its peers in raising rates and maintained its ultra loose monetary policy, even vowed more easing if necessary.

Read more: Bank Of Japan Maintains Ultra Loose Policy Stance

Taiwan's central bank on Thursday raised its policy rate for a second time. Hong Kong's de facto central bank followed the Fed and lifted its key rate.

Read more: Taiwan Central Bank Hikes Key Rate For Second Time

Read more: Hong Kong Central Bank Raises Rate By 75 Bps

In South America, Brazil's central bank raised its key interest rate, called the Selic, on Wednesday, and signaled more tightening ahead.

Read more: Brazil Central Bank Raises Rate By 50 Bps; Signals Another Hike In August

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Schneider Electric Recalls About 1.6 Mln Electrical Panels
Schneider Electric USA Inc. is recalling about 1.6 million units of Electrical Panels for potential risk of thermal burn and fire hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. These included about 289,000 units sold in Canada. The company said the load center can overheat to pose thermal burn and fire hazards.
FDA Advisers Recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids As Young As 6 Months
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended authorizing Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, reports said. All 21 members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of the decision for both companies' vaccines, stating that the benefits outweigh their risks.
Cosmetics Brand Revlon Files For Bankruptcy - Update
Hefty debt, rising inflation as well as ongoing supply chain issues led cosmetics major Revlon, Inc. to file for reorganization of its capital structure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The 90-year old company and certain of its units filed petitions for reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap