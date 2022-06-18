Post Malone Announces 2022 North American Tour With Roddy Ricch

Post Malone has announced the dates for a North American Tour, featuring Roddy Ricch as special guest.

Malone is embarking on the tour this fall in support of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache.

The 33-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will commence on September 10 with a concert at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and conclude with a show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 15.

There will be shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, New Jersey's Prudential Center and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The tour will have stops in several cities, including Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Vancouver. Roddy Ricch will be on stage during most of the tour dates.

Twelve Carat Toothache debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, with 121,000 equivalent album units.

Post Malone North American Tour Dates:

09-10 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

09-11 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center *

09-14 Chicago, IL - United Center *

09-15 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *

09-17 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *

09-18 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena *

09-20 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-23 Boston, MA - TD Garden

09-27 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09-28 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

10-01 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10-02 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10-04 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena *

10-06 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

10-07 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *

10-09 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena *

10-12 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

10-15 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *

10-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

10-18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

10-21 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

10-22 Austin, TX - Moody Center *

10-25 Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

10-26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *

10-28 Tusla, OK - BOK Center *

10-30 Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

11-01 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena *

11-03 Portland, OR - Moda Center *

11-05 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

11-06 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena *

11-10 Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *

11-11 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

11-15 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *

*with Roddy Ricch

(Photo: Republic Records)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News