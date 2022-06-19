New Zealand Services Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday see May results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index score was 51.4.

Taiwan will provide May numbers for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on year after slipping 5.5 percent in April.

China will release prime loan rates for one year and five years; currently, the rates sit at 3.7 percent and 4.45 percent, respectively.

