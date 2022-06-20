Mary J. Blige Announces 2022 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour Dates

Mary J. Blige has announced the "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour," her first headlining tour in five years.

The "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour" kicks off on September 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She will make stops across Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Cincinnati before concluding the trek on October29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Shelby Joyner, a co-founder of Black Promoters Collective, says, "Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC."

"Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black to the masses," he added. "We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen."

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will be joined on the road by Queen Naija and Ella Mai.

Tickets for the "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour" are on sale now.

Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates:

Sep 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sep 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sep 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sep 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **

Sep 25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sep 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at The BJCC

Sep 29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct 02 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

Oct 06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ***

Oct 08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Oct 09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct 15 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEX Forum

Oct 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct 22 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Oct 23 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct 29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Ella Mai not performing *

Queen Naija not performing **

Neither Ella Mai or Queen Naija performing ***

