Mary J. Blige Announces 2022 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour Dates

Mary J. Blige has announced the "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour," her first headlining tour in five years.
The "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour" kicks off on September 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She will make stops across Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Cincinnati before concluding the trek on October29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Shelby Joyner, a co-founder of Black Promoters Collective, says, "Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC."
"Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses," he added. "We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen."
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will be joined on the road by Queen Naija and Ella Mai.
Tickets for the "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour" are on sale now.
Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates:
Sep 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Sep 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Sep 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sep 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sep 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **
Sep 25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sep 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at The BJCC
Sep 29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct 01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct 02 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
Oct 06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ***
Oct 08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Oct 09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct 15 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEX Forum
Oct 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct 22 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Oct 23 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct 26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Oct 29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
Ella Mai not performing *
Queen Naija not performing **
Neither Ella Mai or Queen Naija performing ***
