European Economics Preview: Germany Producer Price Data Due

Producer prices data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany's producer prices for May. Producer price inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 33.5 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Greece current account data is due for April. The deficit totaled EUR 2.33 billion in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release eurozone construction output data for April. Production had increased 3.3 percent annually in March.

At 9.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to give introductory statement before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.