Taiwan Export Orders Rise More Than Expected

Taiwan's export orders increased more than expected in May, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Export orders rose 6.0 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent growth.

Orders for mineral products grew 124.1 percent annually in May and those of electronic products gained 17.4 percent.

Bookings for chemicals advanced 13.3 percent. Orders for electrical machinery products and textile products rose by 12.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Booking for information and communication products, and transport equipment increased by 2.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, export orders climbed 6.8 percent in May.

