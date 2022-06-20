Eurozone Construction Output Falls In April

Eurozone construction output declined for the first time in four months in April, due to a sharp contraction in the civil engineering sector, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Construction output dropped 1.1 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in March, which was revised from a nil growth seen in the previous estimate.

Civil engineering output logged a fall of 5.5 percent, while production in the building sector rose marginally by 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in construction output slowed to 3.0 percent in April from 3.4 percent in March. The rate for March was revised up from 3.3 percent.

Construction output in the EU27 decreased 1.2 percent monthly in April, while it grew 3.0 percent from a year ago.

Among member states, the biggest annual increases in construction output were observed in Italy, Poland and Slovenia, while the worst declines were seen in Romania, Spain and Slovakia.

.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.