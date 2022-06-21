European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

The current account data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Customs Administration releases foreign trade figures for May.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue eurozone current account data for April. The deficit totaled EUR 1.6 billion in March.

In the meantime, producer prices and industrial production figures are due from Poland. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 24.8 percent in May from 23.3 percent in April. Economists expect industrial production to grow 15.3 percent annually after rising 13.0 percent in the previous month.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at 22 percent in June versus 26 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.