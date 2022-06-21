Finland Unemployment Rate Falls In May

Finland's jobless rate declined notably and the employment rate increased in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group dropped to 6.1 percent in May from 8.0 percent in the same month last year. In April, the unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 172,000 in May from 221,000 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the overall jobless rate rose to 7.9 percent in May from 6.9 percent in April.

The employment rate trend rose to 73.9 percent in May from 71.9 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 61,000 from a year ago to 2.623 million

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.