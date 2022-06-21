US To Get 750K Cans Of Danone Infant Formula From Ireland

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in its update on the infant formula availability in the United States, said that French food company Danone SA will send about 750,000 cans of general infant formula to the country to meet the ongoing supply shortage.

This is equivalent to about 1.3 million pounds or nearly 19 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles of infant formula. Danone will send its Aptamil First Infant Milk Stage 1 in July from Ireland that will be sold at major retailers.

Aptamil First Infant Milk Stage 1 is appropriate for most infants and meets U.S. nutrient requirements. Meanwhile, it may not be suitable for infants born prematurely, or with a low birth weight, infants who had low iron levels at birth, or infants who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness, the FDA noted.

Parents and caregivers of such infants are asked to check with their child's care provider to determine if this formula is appropriate for their child. Additional iron may be needed in these instances.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is evaluating options for getting the products to the U.S. as quickly as possible.

The FDA recently announced that it will exercise enforcement discretion with respect to the specific infant formula products to increase supplies in the country.

British consumer goods major Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC last week agreed to supply 4.5 million pounds of base powder that will be used to produce about 5.7 million cans of infant formula to meet the supply shortage.

It was also reported that the U.S. Government will import around 548,000 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Swiss food major Nestle SA's Alfamino and AlfaminoJunior specialty infant formula from Switzerland to Louisville, Kentucky.

Under FDA's increased flexibilities, Nestlé recently agreed to import both standard and specialty infant formulas to the U.S. The company announced the intended availability of around 39.5 million additional bottles of infant formula that will be shipped starting June through October.

According to the agency, total estimated quantities of infant formula as of June 17 are 12.46 million cans or 232 million 8 oz bottles.

